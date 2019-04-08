PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating an attempted commercial robbery at a Food Lion early Sunday morning.

Officers were called around 12:42 a.m. to the grocery store in the 5700 block of Churchland Boulevard.

Two armed men entered the store but didn't take anything. Police said they left the store toward an unknown direction.

One of the men wore a black hooded sweatshirt with light blue jeans and black shoes.

The other man also wore a black hooded sweatshirt with white pants.

No one was injured and police are still investigating the incident.

Surveillance photos of the two men were released by police.

Portsmouth Police Department

