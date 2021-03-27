Two hospitalized following overnight house fire near George Washington Hwy area in Portsmouth

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house located in the 400 block of Hanbury Ave.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Fire marshals are investigating a house fire that happened in a neighborhood near George Washington highway overnight.

Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services said it received a call on Saturday, March 27 just after 12:45 a.m. about a house that caught on fire in the 400 block of Hanbury Avenue.

When firefighters arrived at the home, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

Officials said there were several people inside the house when the fire broke out.

Firefighters from Engine Company-10 rescued two of the people, a man and woman, when they went inside the home on the first floor. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.