5 residents displaced after two house fires on Virginia Ave. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Crews are investigating after two homes in Portsmouth caught on fire overnight.
Emergency dispatchers said the Portsmouth Fire Department was called just before 2 a.m. about a house fire in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Battalion Chief Mike Dugan said there was initially only one home that was fully engulfed in flames. Then the wind caused the flames to spread to a second house.
There were ten units that responded to the scene, who battled the fire for about two hours. The fire was extinguished around 3 a.m.
Firefighters said four people were displaced from the first home and one person from the second house. The second home was left with serious damage.
No one died or was injured from the incidents, according to officials.
The fire remains under investigation at this time.