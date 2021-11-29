5 residents displaced after two house fires on Virginia Ave. in Portsmouth

Portsmouth firefighters said initially only one home was fully involved in the fire, then the wind blew the flames to a second house.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Crews are investigating after two homes in Portsmouth caught on fire overnight.

Emergency dispatchers said the Portsmouth Fire Department was called just before 2 a.m. about a house fire in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue.

Battalion Chief Mike Dugan said there was initially only one home that was fully engulfed in flames. Then the wind caused the flames to spread to a second house.

There were ten units that responded to the scene, who battled the fire for about two hours. The fire was extinguished around 3 a.m.

Firefighters said four people were displaced from the first home and one person from the second house. The second home was left with serious damage.

Here’s a look at the early morning blaze out of Portsmouth, from someone on scene.



Wind blew the flames from one home, and spread the fire to a second house.



No injuries reporter, but the homeowner of one home says he’s thankful his brother made it out. @13NewsNow https://t.co/9L1rJJEGSJ pic.twitter.com/tYCQqN8TzS — Alex Littlehales 13News Now (@AlexLittlehales) November 29, 2021

No one died or was injured from the incidents, according to officials.