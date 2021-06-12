One teen dies, other in critical condition following shooting on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police are looking for two people of interest, in connection to a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Elm Ave. Saturday evening. One teen died.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for two people of interest after two teens were shot Saturday evening near the Park View area. One of the teens died.

Police said the call came in Saturday, June 12 around 6:24 p.m. Officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 200 block of Elm Ave.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a 14-year-old, later identified as Jada McNiell from Chesapeake, and a 15-year-old who were both suffering from gunshot injuries. Both were taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Officers said one of the teens, McNiell died in the hospital from their injuries. The 15-year-old is in critical condition.

Police have not provided any additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.