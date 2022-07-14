Crash on Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth leaves 2 dead

When they got to the scene on Frederick Boulevard, officers found Michael Piovane, 35, and Brian Credle, 37, who had been killed. Another man and woman were hurt.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A two-vehicle crash in Portsmouth left two people dead and two others hurt, according to the police department.

Spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said officers were sent to the crash in the 2600 block of Frederick Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. That's not far from the Truxtun Historic District.

When they got there, officers found Michael Piovane, 35, and Brian Credle, 37, who had been killed.

Two other adults, a man and a woman, were also hurt. Medics took them to a hospital.

There's no word on which car ran into the other, yet.