Portsmouth

Crash on Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth leaves 2 dead

Credit: Aaron Kohr - stock.adobe.com

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A two-vehicle crash in Portsmouth left two people dead and two others hurt, according to the police department.

Spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said officers were sent to the crash in the 2600 block of Frederick Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. That's not far from the Truxtun Historic District.

When they got there, officers found Michael Piovane, 35, and Brian Credle, 37, who had been killed. 

Two other adults, a man and a woman, were also hurt. Medics took them to a hospital.

There's no word on which car ran into the other, yet.

Police are still investigating what led up to this crash.  

