PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Firefighters quickly responded to a house fire on Friday night.

Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 10:17 p.m. about a fire in the 500-block of Spectator Street. Crews were on the scene in two minutes.

Firefighters worked quickly to make sure all residents inside the home were out, and extinguish the flames.

All of the residents made it out of the home safely. No injuries were reported to the residents or the crews.

The fire was determined to be under control by 10:41 p.m.

Two adult residents at the home were displaced, and they will receive assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

No further information has been released at this time.