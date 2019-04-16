PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives are on the scene of an early-morning double shooting in a Portsmouth shopping center.

The call came in just after 4 a.m. Tuesday inside the Player's Vape store located at the Afton Shopping Center along George Washington Highway.

Police tell us a man and a woman were shot. The man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. The woman has a gunshot wound to her arm.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the woman has non-life threatening injuries.

Police released the following surveillance video and photos:

Portsmouth Police

The circumstances behind the shooting weren't immediately clear. Player's Vape is a 24-hour business.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

