Portsmouth

Two residents displaced by house fire in Portsmouth

Fire crews responded to a report of a residential fire on Langley Circle. The two residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Credit: 13News Now

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire that left two people displaced Friday morning.

Fire crews responded around 3:53 a.m. to a report of a residential fire on Langley Circle. That's off of Greenwood Drive and Cavalier Boulevard.

The fire was under control and extinguished sometime after 4:12 a.m., officials said.

The Red Cross is helping the two residents displaced by the fire. There were no injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office. 

