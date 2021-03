A two-vehicle crash occurred Saturday morning, hitting a building at the intersection of Portsmouth Blvd and Victory Blvd.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An investigation is underway after two vehicles ran into a building Saturday morning.

Portsmouth police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, March 13, around 10:45 a.m. in the vicinity of the intersection of Portsmouth Boulevard and Victory Boulevard.

One vehicle appeared to be overturned at the scene.