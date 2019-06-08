PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police say a missing 76-year-old man has been found safe.

Douglas Franklin had been last seen at his home in the 5200 block of Greenbrooke Drive on Saturday, August 3 at 6 p.m.

No one had seen or heard from Franklin since he left. Detectives were concerned for the 76-year-old's well-being because he suffers from a health-related condition and needs medicine.

But on Monday night, police updated to say Franklin was located safe and unharmed.

Police thank the public for helping get the word out on his disappearance.