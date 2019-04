PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police say they have located 66-year-old Vernett Southall safe and unharmed on Friday, He had last been seen at his home in the 10 block of Dewey Street on Thursday, April 18 at 4:30 p.m.

Police had worried about his well-being, because he suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

No other information about Southall's whereabouts for the past week were given.