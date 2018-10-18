PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — The US Navy said that a security sweep turned up no signs of a shooting, after receiving reports of an active shooter situation at a Portsmouth shipyard.
Portsmouth Police received a call 11:46 a.m. for an active shooter at 2 Harper Avenue, which is on the property of the General Dynamics shipyard.
A spokesperson for General Dynamics tells 13News Now that there was "an incident" on a berthing barge. The barge was located next to the USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) at the shipyard.
"Taken very seriously, the ship’s security forces swept the barge but found no evidence of a shooting, no victims, no weapons, no peril," a Navy spokesman said in a statement.
Police then completed a second sweep of the barge and surrounding areas.
A security sweep is now underway on board the USS Carter Hall. As of 3 p.m., the ship remains on lockdown.
