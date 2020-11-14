US Military Vets Motorcycle Club's Armistice Day event honors veterans, raises money for food drive

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Virginia Beach chapter of the US Military Vets Motorcycle Club hosted a bike ride to honor veterans and also raise money for the annual Mayflower Food Drive.
Other area motorcycle clubs, motorcycle enthusiasts, and even cars were encouraged to sign-up and participate in the "poker run."
There was also food and drink kiosks, and a raffle. The poker run ended at Bayside Harley-Davidson in Portsmouth.
The Mayflower Marathon is a 57-hour consecutive food and fund drive that takes place the weekend before Thanksgiving each year. It especially needs funds since the pandemic has affected families in the region.
