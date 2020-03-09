USCG Cutter Seneca moving to its new home base in Portsmouth

The Coast Guard said the change of homeport is to better provide service to the ships and crews in a centralized location.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seneca is on its way to its new home base in Portsmouth.

The Seneca has spent the last 33 years based in Boston. It handles a lot of different missions, including homeland security, counter-drug law enforcement, fisheries law enforcement, and other things.

With an assigned crew of 100 people, the Seneca is the sixth of 13 Famous Class Medium Endurance Cutters and was commissioned in 1987.

