PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The fire marshal is looking to see what sparked a fire inside a Portsmouth vacant home early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 1:21 a.m. in the 1,000 block of Fayette Street, in the Prentice Park section of the city. Arriving firefighters got the flames under control within 20 minutes.

The home had been undergoing renovations at the time, so fortunately, no one was inside.