If you're a vaccinated resident of Portsmouth age 65 or older, you qualify for a reward

A spokesperson for the city said that the funds for this program were a part of the American Rescue Plan Act money.

The City of Portsmouth wants to thank residents who are 65 and older and vaccinated against COVID-19 for doing their part to slow the spread.

They're doing this by launching a Portsmouth Senior Care Incentive Program. If you meet the qualifications, you could get a $100 gift card.

In order to get a gift card while supplies last, you'll need to bring proof of Portsmouth residency, your COVID-19 vaccination card and a state-issued identification card or license to the Portsmouth Sportsplex on one of the following dates:

May 16, 17 or 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 23, 24 or 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can also fill out the application ahead of time by accessing it here and then printing it, or you can fill one out when you arrive.

Applications are also available at the security desk on the first floor of Portsmouth City Hall and at the Portsmouth Senior Station.