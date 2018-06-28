PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Eighteen juveniles were sent to the hospital after the passenger van they were in flipped on its side following an accident in Portsmouth Thursday morning.

Portsmouth Police said the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 3500 block of Hartford Street. The van had gotten into a crash with another vehicle, which knocked it on its side.

Medics transported the passengers to the hospital, but police said there were no severe injuries.

No word on what may have caused the crash, or if anyone in the other vehicle was injured.

PHOTOS: Van with 18 juveniles inside flips over after crash

PHOTOS: Van with 18 juveniles inside flips over after crash Photo courtesy Dustin Watson 01 / 06 Photo courtesy Dustin Watson 01 / 06

© 2018 WVEC