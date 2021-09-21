Police: 4 businesses vandalized overnight on High St. in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police said Towne Bank property was vandalized and three other businesses on High St., from Green St. to Effingham St. had windows that were broken.

Authorities are seeking answers after someone vandalized four local businesses in Olde Town Portsmouth, including a bank.

The Portsmouth Police Department said it received a call Tuesday around 4:15 a.m. about a vandalism incident that happened from the intersection of High Street and Green Street to Effingham Street.

According to the officers, several planters got smashed and flower beds were destroyed at Towne Bank.

Additionally, detectives said someone broke the windows at three other businesses located on the 500 and 600 blocks.

Portsmouth police did not release any other information at this time.