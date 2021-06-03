Virginia Beach woman killed in overnight car crash on I-264 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman was killed in a car crash overnight and police are investigating.
Virginia State Police said they received a call Saturday, March 6 around 2:08 a.m about a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 264. This happened right at the Greenwood Drive exit.
Officers said 39-year-old Shaunte Patrice Ward from Virginia Beach was killed in the crash. She was driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Galant.
State police said Ward was driving at a high-speed in the westbound lanes on I-264 when she attempted to take the exit at Greenwood Drive and lost control of the vehicle. She ran off the road and hit a tree head-on.
According to police, Ward did not have on a seatbelt during the crash.
Officers said it is unknown at this time if there was any alcohol consumption prior to the incident.