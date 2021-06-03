x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Portsmouth

Virginia Beach woman killed in overnight car crash on I-264 in Portsmouth

Police said Shaunte P. Ward, 39, was attempting to get off I-264 at the Greenwood Drive exit when she lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree head-on.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
An ambulance speeding through traffic at nighttime

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman was killed in a car crash overnight and police are investigating. 

Virginia State Police said they received a call Saturday, March 6 around 2:08 a.m about a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 264. This happened right at the Greenwood Drive exit.

Officers said 39-year-old Shaunte Patrice Ward from Virginia Beach was killed in the crash. She was driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Galant.

State police said Ward was driving at a high-speed in the westbound lanes on I-264 when she attempted to take the exit at Greenwood Drive and lost control of the vehicle. She ran off the road and hit a tree head-on.

According to police, Ward did not have on a seatbelt during the crash.

Officers said it is unknown at this time if there was any alcohol consumption prior to the incident.

Related Articles

 