Virginia Lottery Board approves licensing for Rivers Casino Portsmouth

The operator's license allows Rivers Casino Portsmouth to open and operate.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rivers Casino Portsmouth is officially the second approved casino facility operator in Virginia.

The $300 million project is now one step closer to becoming fully operational and has a projected opening date of early 2023.

"It's amazing how much further we get every day. We are fully on track to open in early 2023 and I'm very confident we won't have any delays," said Roy Corby, the general manager for Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

The Virginia Lottery Board approved its application in a unanimous 7-0 vote. It is the first permanent casino to open in Virginia. It joins Hard Rock Bristol, which received its license in April 2022, but was a temporary facility.

Officials with Rivers Casino Portsmouth said it will provide slot machines, table games, as well as entertainment venues where live music and events can be held.

"Our meeting and event space is where you are going to have your wedding, your birthday party, your board meetings," said Corby.

The Virginia Lottery is still reviewing the applications to license two other proposed casinos in the state, including Norfolk and Danville.