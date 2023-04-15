Virginia Lottery releases March gaming and tax revenues from Rivers Casino Portsmouth

Counting slots and table games, Rivers Casino Portsmouth generated an adjusted gaming revenue of $23.6 million during the month of March.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Executives with Virginia Lottery are sharing new insight into gaming activity in the Commonwealth. They released a report Friday, outlining revenues brought in during the month of March, including from Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

In its second full month of operations, gaming revenue from Rivers Casino Portsmouth fell by approximately $1 million when compared to February. But as far as the amount of money going back to the city, those numbers were fairly similar.

Nearly three months since the grand opening of Virginia's first permanent casino, first-time visitors are still walking through the doors. Others are returning.

"Great experience, the atmosphere is great, the people who work here are helpful and everything," said David Newton, a Chesapeake resident.

While 13News Now saw out-of-state plates like Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida, patrons we spoke with live in the Seven Cities.

"It's very nice. The poker room's really good. I play poker and craps mostly," said Virginia Beach resident Jacob Richards.

Restaurants, live entertainment and sports betting were also mentioned as big draws at the casino.

Moreover, some casino goers said they are conscious about safety as a general rule of thumb.

"I'm an older person, I come over in the daytime. I don't come over when it gets dark," said a Suffolk resident, who preferred want to be named.

And others are divided over smoking allowed in certain sections of the casino.

All that said, the facility is raking in big bucks.

"It's good if they're going to put it into the city [of Portsmouth]," the Suffolk resident added.

And they are. The latest report released by the Virginia Lottery spells out casino gaming activity in the Commonwealth.

In March, Rivers Casino Portsmouth generated $23,626,847.60 in adjusted gaming revenue and $1,417,610.86 of tax revenue reserved for the City.

In February, the casino's first full month of operations, adjusted gaming revenue exceeded $24,661,600.84 and tax revenue for the City scored at $1,479,696.05.

Some patrons believe the location on Victory Boulevard carries a lot of promise.

"I'm sure it's going to be a big tourist attraction come this summer," Richards said.

In response to the most recent revenues report, Rivers Casino Portsmouth General Manager Roy Corby issued 13News Now the following statement:

“We always appreciate the early demand that comes with any recently opened property. Industry experience tells us that business levels will normalize over time. Rivers Casino Portsmouth represents the hard work and dedication of thousands of people from across Hampton Roads and the Commonwealth of Virginia. We are grateful to our Team Members, guests and the community for their continued support.”

There is also a temporary casino operating in Bristol, a city in Southwest Virginia.