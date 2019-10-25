PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A young man was driving five people in a stolen pickup truck in Portsmouth when he led police on a chase.

Virginia State Police said they received a call for a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck stolen out of Virginia Beach around 4:30 Friday night.

Troopers that were working in Portsmouth as part of a City/State partnership saw the stolen truck around the MLK Expressway near High Street. They tried to pull the driver over, but he refused to stop.

Police chases the pickup truck for a short distance. They noticed that, in addition to the driver, there were five other young men in the truck.

The driver of the GMC hit multiple cars including three police cars that tried to stop or slow down the truck. The truck hit one of the cars head on causing the driver to finally stop.

All six young men got out of the truck and ran, but didn't get away.

They were all arrested.

Virginia State Police and Portsmouth police are still investigating.

Trooper Michael Miller, one of the troopers involved in the crash, was taken to Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center for minor injuries. He's expected to be okay.

