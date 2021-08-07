Virginia State Police investigating deadly car crash at Portsmouth Blvd.

Virginia State Police say Rae'kwon Collins crashed at the Portsmouth Blvd. exit on I-264. He was injured and his passenger, Luton Atkins, 29, died off impact.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia State Police are seeking answers after a vehicle crashed in Portsmouth. A man died in the collision.

Authorities said the incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug 7. Rae'kwon Collins was driving a 2009 BMW, speeding westbound on Interstate 264 when he tried to take the exit at Portsmouth Boulevard and lost control of the car.

Collins ran off the road and hit multiple trees, according to officers. There was also a passenger in the car, 29-year-old Luton T. Atkins from Portsmouth, who died off impact.

Police said Atkins was wearing a seatbelt during the crash but Collins was not. Collins was thrown from the vehicle as a result and was taken to Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.