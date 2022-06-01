A Helping Hand: Volunteers team up to deliver blankets and hot breakfast to homeless in Portsmouth

With winter weather on the way, a hot breakfast and warm clothes can go a long way.

A Portsmouth based non-profit worked on Saturday morning to give away a hot breakfast and cold weather supplies to people experiencing homelessness.

Portsmouth based non-profit AriesHasWings is behind the effort. Erica Fernandez said the goal is to feed 150 people.

She said she knows a lot of people are in need, and she has a personal reason that inspires her to help.

Volunteers served hot drinks, fresh fruit and snacks.

“The need here is very high," Fernandez said. “We’re also going to provide clothing, tents and sleeping bags because they are calling for snow."

Fernandez uses social media to canvass donations to help others, but it’s also personal.

“I was homeless at one point in time," she said. "A random person that I didn’t know came up to me and took me into their home and helped me get on my feet. I went back to school, I graduated, I joined the military.”

Fernandez said she’s now a homeowner, and she wants to pay it forward.

“Because they reached out a lending hand, I’m able to be where I am today. So now, I like to reach out a lending hand," she said. “Because you never know if just a simple bag of clothing and stuff might be the push somebody needs to get up on their feet.”