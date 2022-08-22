VSP: Car flips, person dies on I-264 in Portsmouth

An initial investigation revealed that a Cadillac had run off the road, flipped over the guardrail and landed in an embankment.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that left a person dead on Sunday night.

According to a news release, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on I-264 westbound at exit 3. That's near Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth.

The crash only involved one car, and one person died. Their name hasn't been released at this time.