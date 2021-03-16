'We're barely hanging in there,' says family of innocent Portsmouth husband and father killed in police pursuit

Calvin Majette's car was hit by a woman who was fleeing from police. Majette's wife, Tamika was also injured and is still in the hospital.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The family of an innocent man killed in a police pursuit is speaking out.

Calvin Majette died after a woman who was being pursued by police officers, crashed her Jeep into the car he was driving.

Majette’s wife, who was also in the car, is injured.

Majette's older sister, Tiffanie Hyman said the family is barely hanging on.

“I have so many questions but I can’t ask them right now because I have to bury my brother. I have to be there for my nieces and nephew," Hyman said. “It’s unexpected. No one got to say their goodbyes. It’s just hard.”

At the corner of Victory Boulevard and California Avenue, debris is still scattered across the lawn. The front porch of the home that sits at the corner is destroyed.

On Saturday, police were pursuing Ciara Elliot. She didn’t pull over when officers tried to stop her. She sped through an intersection and crashed her Jeep into the Chrysler, Calvin and Tamika Majette were in.

The cars slammed into the house after they collided.

Police said Majette died on impact.

“For me being here right now, my heart is pounding to know that my brother took his last breath here," Hyman said standing outside the home where her brother's car crashed. "So it’s hard. It’s hard. It’s hard.”

Majette also leaves behind two brothers, his parents, three children, and his wife, Tamika.

“She’s in the hospital and she’s still fighting for her life,” Hyman said.

She said Majette was well-loved by everyone. He was dedicated to his family and had a goal of becoming a homeowner. He worked as a delivery driver and enjoyed spending time with his children.

“It’s so many that’s been touched by this," Hyman said. "This young lady has no idea. My nieces and nephew will never be the same.”

Police charged Ciara Elliot with manslaughter.