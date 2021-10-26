Police: Person jumped over West Norfolk Bridge in Portsmouth following pursuit

Portsmouth police said they arrested two people involved in a vehicle pursuit but are still looking for a third suspect who jumped over the West Norfolk Bridge.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Authorities said parts of the West Norfolk Bridge in Portsmouth are shut down Tuesday morning, as they work to find a person involved in a police chase.

Portsmouth police said they were led on a vehicle pursuit Tuesday, Oct. 26 around 4:52 a.m.

According to officers, the involved vehicle crashed just before 5:30 a.m. and two people were taken into custody.

There was a third person involved in the incident who police said jumped over the bridge and fled the scene. Officers are still searching for that individual.

Police have not released any other information at this time. If you know anything about the incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.