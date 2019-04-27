PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives in Portsmouth are trying to figure out how a woman died.
Police officers were called out to a residence Fairview Circle around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
When our photographer arrived at the scene, he found police tape up, and investigators searching for clues.
Detectives have given no information other than a death investigation is underway.
If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
