Woman hit, killed by car in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have identified a woman who died after she was hit by a car last week.

Authorities said someone hit 71-year-old Linda Hagins in the 4700 block of George Washington Highway, near Victory Boulevard, on the afternoon of July 13.

Medics rushed her to a hospital, but she dies from her injuries.

Police have not yet said if the person who hit her will face any charges, but they added that the crash remains under investigation.