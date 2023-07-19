Woman hit, killed by car in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have identified a woman who died after she was hit by a car last week.
Authorities said someone hit 71-year-old Linda Hagins in the 4700 block of George Washington Highway, near Victory Boulevard, on the afternoon of July 13.
Medics rushed her to a hospital, but she dies from her injuries.
Police have not yet said if the person who hit her will face any charges, but they added that the crash remains under investigation.
The Portsmouth Police Department asks that anyone who may have information about this accident call the Strategic Traffic Unit at 757-393-8013 or can leave a tip anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-562–5887. A tip can also be submitted online at P3 Tips.