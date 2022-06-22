Woman hurt after early morning shooting in Portsmouth, police say

They took her to the hospital, and she's expected to be okay. This is an ongoing investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet and dispatch, it happened right after 3 a.m. on the 3700 block of Columbia Street.

When police got there, they found s woman who had been shot. They took her to the hospital, and she's expected to be okay.

Her name hasn't been released at this time.