PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A passenger was killed in a wrong-way crash in Portsmouth Sunday morning, Virginia State Police said.

Around 2:23 a.m., state police received a call of a wrong-way driver in the Downtown Tunnel, Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox struck a 2003 Toyota Tacoma head on, Anaya said.

The Equinox passenger, Cecilia R. Wells, of Portsmouth, died upon impact.

The driver, Evonne Shanae Brinkley, 26, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

Brinkley was charged with driving under the influence, and other charges are pending, Anaya said.

The driver of the Tacoma, Tyler H. West, and his passenger, Amber J. Britt, both of Virginia Beach, were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

Anaya said family members have been notified.

