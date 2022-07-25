Woman, man seriously hurt after Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman and a man hurt on Monday morning.
According to a tweet from police, emergency services received the call to respond to the 10th block of Jenkins Place at 1:57 a.m.
That's the Bentley Apartment complex off of Victory Boulevard.
When police got there, they found the man and the woman seriously hurt from a shooting.
They were taken to the hospital, and their names and conditions haven't been released at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.