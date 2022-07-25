Woman, man seriously hurt after Portsmouth shooting

They were taken to the hospital, and their names and conditions haven't been released at this time.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman and a man hurt on Monday morning.

According to a tweet from police, emergency services received the call to respond to the 10th block of Jenkins Place at 1:57 a.m.

That's the Bentley Apartment complex off of Victory Boulevard.

When police got there, they found the man and the woman seriously hurt from a shooting.

