53-year-old woman with medical condition missing out of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police need help finding a 53-year-old woman.

According to the department, Tynette Eva Africa was last seen on July 1 near the 1600 block of Jefferson Street at around 10 a.m.

She was wearing a gray shirt, white capri pants, a black/silver belt, and black sneakers.

Police say Africa is 5'11" tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Police say that she is without her medication and that they are trying to check on her welfare. This is the second time in recent months Africa was reported missing.