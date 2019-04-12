PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man said he was attacked outside a Portsmouth bar early Sunday morning and surveillance video seems to prove his claim.

The violent footage from outside of the bar "The Barrel Two" in Portsmouth was given to Autumn Walters after she asked the bar owner for it.

"We see my father leaving out of the bar at 2:00 a.m. for me to come pick him up. And they send someone outside to attack my father,” said Autumn.

She said after she got the call, she raced to the Churchland Shopping Center to find her dad.

She said when she got there, the owner told her that her dad fell on his own.

"They just kept reassuring me that he fell over,” said Autumn.

"I saw him on the ground, and I was hoping it wasn't him but it was. He was laying there in a pool of blood, unconscious,” Autumn explained. "At the end of the day, no matter what, no one should be beaten unconscious. And everyone stood there, and no one aided him.”

The video shows her dad waiting outside and a man coming up to him and throwing him to the ground while others stand around and watch. No one called for help until Autumn arrived and called herself.

"You should never leave someone laying unconscious on the ground and not call 911,” said Jerry.

Jerry Walters said he was grateful his daughter came to his rescue and for his family's support.

He still has bruises and needed stitches, but he is recovering.

"I'm still a bit dizzy and my head feels a bit swollen,” said Jerry.

In a phone interview with 13News Now the bar owner said the bar is "going through the proper steps with ABC and the police."

Portsmouth police filled out a report about the incident. Investigators said Jerry was intoxicated.

Regardless, Jerry said he wants officers to find the person he says beat him.

"I would like them to find the people who are guilty,” said Jerry.

Autumn said her father is her best friend and she would do anything for him.

"He means everything to me, and I just want to make sure that he's okay and that this doesn't happen to anyone else's father,” said Autumn.





