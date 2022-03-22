Woman seriously injured after shooting in Portsmouth

She was taken to the hospital, and her current condition and name aren't known at this time.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman was seriously injured in a shooting in Portsmouth on Tuesday morning.

A tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department says that the shooting happened near the 2200 block of Pulaski Street at 2:21 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the woman. She was taken to the hospital, and her current condition and name aren't known at this time.

If you have any information that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.