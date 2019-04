PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Portsmouth.

The shooting happened in the 6200 block of Hightower Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say a woman was shot in the chest but is expected to be OK.

Officers took one person into custody at the scene. Charges are pending.

