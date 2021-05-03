Suffolk sheriff warns public of scammers approaching residents at their homes, spoof calls

Suffolk Sheriff's Office said there are scammers claiming to be Suffolk County deputies, approaching people at their homes threatening them with arrest warrants.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Scammers are using a different approach to steal money from local residents, and Suffolk Sheriffs are urging individuals to beware.

According to the Suffolk Sheriff's Office, there are scammers going around claiming to be Suffolk County deputies and are showing up at various people's homes as well as calling them with threats of an "arrest warrant."

Officials said the scammers are telling the victims that they have to pay with a gift card or they must turn themselves in right away.

Here are the tips to staying safe:

Do not assume that your caller id is accurate when receiving calls. Many phone numbers can be masked.

Never share your personal information (including financial) over the phone unless you are certain of who you are talking to.

If you are uncertain about who you are dealing with over the phone, hang up and call the main number for the company that the scammer is claiming to be representing.

Report all fraud attempts to the Suffolk Police Department at 757-923-2030.

If anyone contacts you claiming to be a Suffolk County deputy and is asking for personal information do not give it out.