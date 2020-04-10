109 inmates, 6 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk

Positive inmates are isolated from the general population. The facility remains on lockdown status.

SUFFOLK, Va. — There is a COVID-19 outbreak at Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk.

According to a news release, jail officials confirmed 109 inmates tested positive for the virus. Six employees at the jail also tested positive.

The facility had its first outbreak in early September after 20 inmates contracted the virus. The jail and the Western Tidewater Health District moved forward and tested all inmates and staff.

Testing began Sept. 30 and all the results came on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Positive inmates were isolated from the general population. The facility remains on lockdown status.