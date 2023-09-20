Regal Inn evacuated following gas leak from major gas line in Suffolk

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the leak started after a contractor struck the gas line. This was around 3:41 p.m. on Pruden Boulevard.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A motel in Suffolk was evacuated after a gas line was struck in Suffolk on Wednesday, the fire department confirmed.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the leak started after a contractor struck the gas line. This was around 3:41 p.m. on the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard, right by Godwin Boulevard.

Upon arrival, fire units evacuated the area and immediately shut down all traffic on Pruden Boulevard between Goldwin Boulevard and Jordan Avenue. 11 people were evacuated, and two people have medical complaints, officials said. Regal Inn was also evacuated.

All of the people who were evacuated were offered shelter in the fire department's Rehab Bus, stocked with food, water and a bathroom. Paramedics stayed with those people until the gas line was secured.