16-year-old boy arrested following multiple carjackings, pursuit in Suffolk

Suffolk Police took a 16-year-old boy into custody Tuesday, after a carjacking happened at gunpoint in the 400 block of Bank Street. He faces multiple charges.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A teenage boy is in custody and faces multiple charges in connection to a carjacking that happened in the area Tuesday morning.

Suffolk Police said they received a call on Tuesday, May 4 around 10:28 a.m. about an individual who stole a vehicle in the 400 block of Bank Street at gunpoint.

One witness was able to give authorities a description of the vehicle and the boy.

The Suffolk Police was then led on a chase, following the stolen vehicle. The pursuit ended on Interstate-64 in Chesapeake, just near the exit to Military Highway.

Officers said no one got hurt in the incident and the boy, a 16-year-old from Suffolk got out of the vehicle and tried to run from police on foot. He was arrested at that time.

Police seized a gun from the teen and he was charged with other recent carjackings that happened between the months of April and May.

Here's when the other carjacking incidents occurred:

April 22, 2021 , at 12:20 p.m., 100 block of Maury Place

, at 12:20 p.m., 100 block of Maury Place May 1, 2021 , at 9:07 p.m., 1100 block of Fairgrounds Lane

, at 9:07 p.m., 1100 block of Fairgrounds Lane May 2, 2021, at 11:19 a.m., 200 block of Spruce Street.

According to police, a gun was brandished in all three incidents, but no injuries were reported.

The boy is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center in Chesapeake, and a Detention Order has been requested for him. He is facing multiple charges including four counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, armed robbery, grand larceny and five counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.