16-year-old boy shot in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 16-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday.
Suffolk Police said the shooting happened sometime around 5:27 p.m. in the 700 block of Ashley Avenue in the Philadelphia neighborhood.
Officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit online, go to www.p3tips.com.