16-year-old boy shot in Suffolk

Suffolk Police said the shooting happened in the 700 block of Ashley Avenue in the Philadelphia neighborhood. The teen is going to be OK.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 16-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday.

Suffolk Police said the shooting happened sometime around 5:27 p.m. in the 700 block of Ashley Avenue in the Philadelphia neighborhood.

Officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.