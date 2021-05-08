x
Suffolk

16-year-old boy shot in Suffolk

Suffolk Police said the shooting happened in the 700 block of Ashley Avenue in the Philadelphia neighborhood. The teen is going to be OK.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com
SUFFOLK, Va. — A 16-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday.

Suffolk Police said the shooting happened sometime around 5:27 p.m. in the 700 block of Ashley Avenue in the Philadelphia neighborhood.

Officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. 

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit online, go to www.p3tips.com.

