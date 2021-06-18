2 people displaced, 2 dogs killed in Suffolk house fire

When firefighters got to the house, the people who lived there had already evacuated it. There was smoke coming from the roof, a spokesperson said.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people were displaced and two dogs were killed by a kitchen fire that spread through a Suffolk home Friday night.

The first call about the fire came in at 7:49 p.m., according to a city spokesperson. Fire teams had reached the Chuckatuck house, in the 100 block of Crumpler Lane, by 7:55 p.m.

When firefighters first got to the house, the people who lived there had already evacuated it. There was smoke coming from the roof, the spokesperson said.

Through the ordeal, no people were hurt by the flames.

When Suffolk Fire & Rescue teams worked to put out the fire, they found two dogs who had died in the home.

The fire was declared officially under control at 8:17 p.m.

Rescue teams think the flames started in the kitchen, and then spread through the attic, causing lots of smoke damage in the home.

The Red Cross is helping two people who lived there, and were displaced by the damage.