SUFFOLK, Va. — A 24-year-old person died after being hit by a train near Downtown Suffolk late Thursday night, police said.

The Suffolk Police Department said it responded to Hall Avenue near Hall Place Park around 11:12 p.m. for a report of accidental death.

Police believe the person was trespassing on the railroad tracks when a train hit them.