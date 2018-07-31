SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A house fire has displaced three adults in Suffolk, city officials said.

Firefighters were called out to the 6700 block of Glasgow Street around 11:16 a.m. Tuesday. Arriving fire units found a home that had heavy flame showing from the building's roof. Firefighters entered the residence, but found no one was inside.

The fire was brought under control at 12:10 p.m. but the home's second floor and attic were completely destroyed. No injuries are reported.

The displaced residents will receive assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

