SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people are in critical condition and one person is hurt following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday in Suffolk.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the wreck after 2:35 p.m. on eastbound Route 58 just before the SPSA Regional Landfill.

Four people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital. Three people are in critical condition while the other person's condition is not considered critical, officials said.

Suffolk officials said all lanes near the wreck have reopened.

The accident remains under investigation. Chesapeake Fire & Rescue also assisted with the incident.

