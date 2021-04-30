34-year-old man shot, injured in Suffolk

Officers found the man on N. Lloyd Street with gunshot wounds. He's expected to be okay.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are working to track down whoever shot a man overnight in Suffolk.

Dispatchers got a call just after midnight on Friday about a man who had been shot in the 200 block of North Lloyd Street.

Officers arrived at that location to find 34-year-old Jermaine Brock with gunshot wounds. First responders treated the man at the scene until an ambulance could arrive and take him to a nearby hospital.

Police say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said they found Brock on N. Lloyd Street, but they're still trying to determine where exactly he was shot. No other details, including information about a suspect, have been released at this time.