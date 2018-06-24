SUFFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- A family of four and its two dogs were displaced as a result of a house fire Sunday, an official said.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene of a residential structure fire around 1:51 p.m. in the 100 block of Kingsdale Road.

Battalion Chief Demetri Wilson said crews found a single story residence with heavy fire showing from the roof.

There was fire damage to the attic and roof.

The fire was marked under control at 2:22 p.m.

Two adults, two children and two dogs safely made it out of the home. No injuries were reported.

The occupants will be displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office.

