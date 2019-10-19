SUFFOLK, Va. — AAA is kicking off National Teen Drivers Safety Week with a free "Road Ready" expo.

According to AAA, car crashes continue to be the leading cause of death for teens between 15 and 19-years-old.

At Nansemond River High School in Suffolk, teens learned about things like basic car care and how to avoid distracted driving.

“They’re inexperienced," AAA safety adviser Katharine Beachboard said. "Nobody knows how to drive right off the bat, we all learn, so hopefully this teen expo will give them the edge that they need.”

Fifteen-year-old Craig Speller was at the expo with his parents. He said he's in the process of learning to drive so he can get his license.

“Having it as a necessity, honestly," he said. "Not really trying to go anywhere; It’s good to have just in case someone says: ‘Hey I need you to drive somewhere.’ It’s like, ‘Okay. I can do that. I have that capability.’”

Beachboard said the expo is about raising awareness for both teens and parents and starting a conversation about safety.

The day was split into two parts: hands-on training about the basics, outside; and a presentation, inside, about safe driving habits.

“We’re going to teach them a few basics about car care, we’re going to teach them how to be distraction-free,” Beachboard said. “It’s National Teen Drivers Safety Week. So this is the perfect time for this. We’ll kick them off real early - it’ll start tomorrow, though – and they’ll be ready.”

