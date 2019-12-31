SUFFOLK, Va. — Fire crews were able to contain flames that started in the attic of a Suffolk apartment early Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers first got word about a commercial structure fire in the 300 block of Forest Oak Lane just after 6 a.m.

When firefighters got to that location, they found light smoke billowing from one of the buildings.

The flames were contained to the attic of one apartment and investigators believe it was possibly caused by a bathroom exhaust fan. It was marked under control at 6:21 a.m.

No one was hurt, but an adult and child were displaced as a result. They will be staying with family members for the time being.

No other details have been released, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

City of Suffolk

