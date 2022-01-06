Al Chandler named permanent Suffolk chief of police

Chandler is a long-time employee of the Suffolk Police Department, beginning his career in 1999. He has served as the interim chief since June 15, 2020.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 2021.

Alfred “Al” Chandler was appointed to become Suffolk's permanent chief of police after a year and a half in an interim role, City Manager Albert Moor II announced Thursday.

Chandler is a longtime employee of the Suffolk Police Department. He began his career in 1999 and served in different capacities with different units. Chandler's held the role of interim chief of police since June 15, 2020.

According to the City of Suffolk, Chandler was a graduate of the 40th Session of the Chesapeake Police Academy, where he was class president.

Chandler has a Master of Science degree in criminal justice from Saint Leo University. He's also a graduate of the West Point Leadership Course and the 270th Session of the FBI National Academy.

In response to the appointment, Moor praised Chander for his dedication to the city and police department.

"Chief Chandler has continually demonstrated that he cares about our Police Officers and the Suffolk Community," Moor wrote. "I ask for your support as Chief Chandler assumes the role as permanent Chief and I look forward to the Police Department’s professional approach in protecting and serving all who work and live in the City of Suffolk.”